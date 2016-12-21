Arkansas man pleads not guilty in dea...

Arkansas man pleads not guilty in deaths of mother, stepfather

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: NWAonline

A Springdale man who police say fatally stabbed his mother and stepfather pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court. Dustin Glenn Price, 28, is charged with two counts of capital murder, first-degree battery, residential burglary and terroristic threatening of a police officer, all felonies.

