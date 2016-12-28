A Lawmaker's Tweet Sparks A Rally In ...

A Lawmaker's Tweet Sparks A Rally In Springdale

Wednesday Dec 28

The Department of Health and Human Services is considering using the Ouachita Job Corps Center as a housing facility for undocumented immigrant children. Three days before Christmas, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton posted this tweet: "HHS should halt any plans to use the Ouachita Job Corps Center facility as an immigration shelter...." which then linked to a longer statement, that U.S. Senator John Boozman and Congressman Bruce Westerman both agreed.

