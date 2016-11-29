Springdale Police: Officer Fires At, Tases Man Who Threatened Officers With Gun

A Springdale officer fired at a man who threatened officers with a handgun and didn't comply with officers' requests to drop it on Tuesday morning . Springdale officers were dispatched to a home on Gibbons Drive around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, after a report of a domestic disturbance between a couple and their adult son, Jeremy Dunbar, according to a press release.

