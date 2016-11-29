Springdale Police: Officer Fires At, Tases Man Who Threatened Officers With Gun
A Springdale officer fired at a man who threatened officers with a handgun and didn't comply with officers' requests to drop it on Tuesday morning . Springdale officers were dispatched to a home on Gibbons Drive around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, after a report of a domestic disturbance between a couple and their adult son, Jeremy Dunbar, according to a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christmas Was and Is for Everybody
|3 min
|guest
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|41 min
|Brenda
|32,888
|Case Closed! Trump Was Right, ObamaÂ’s Birth Cer...
|56 min
|Mr Guest
|13
|The People Vs The Electoral College
|1 hr
|Rupedog
|14
|Donald Trump
|1 hr
|DaddyO
|3
|Are they stupid or insane or both?
|1 hr
|West 11th
|27
|Are you still looking for the perfect Mother's ... (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|liberalismisallfu...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC