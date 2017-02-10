Financial Advisers, Retirees have Mix...

Financial Advisers, Retirees have Mixed Feelings Post-Election

Financial advisers, have you and your retired clients been fretful since President Donald Trump's election, or are you encouraged and optimistic about the future? A new American College of Financial Services survey asked whether advisers were concerned about their clients' retirement security postelection. More than half, 53 percent, reported that the election results have increased their concerns.

