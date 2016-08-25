Institute of Dance Artistry Announces...

Institute of Dance Artistry Announces Fort Washington PA Studio FREE Fall Preview

Next Story Prev Story
Aug 25, 2016 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The Institute of Dance Artistry is pleased to announce our Fort Washington PA Studio Free Fall Preview, taking place from September 6 -8, 2016. Fall Preview Week! Join the IDA community for a week of FREE classes for ages 3 - 11. On Tuesday, September 6th from 6 - 7:30 PM, IDA previews Kids Combo for Ages 3 - 1st Grade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring House Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... Dec 3 Poor Havana Is La... 20
lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09) Nov 28 Herman levin 108
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News Montco woman held for trial in ex-husband's sla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 v fosgate 1
Review: Apple Family Dentistry (Jul '10) Apr '16 Hope 23
Review: Stephano Brothers Real Estate (Aug '08) May '14 Randy 4
See all Spring House Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring House Forum Now

Spring House Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring House Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Spring House, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,318

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC