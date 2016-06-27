Gwynedd Mercy Academy staffer charged with molesting 13-year-old18 minutes ago
A former employee of a private elementary school in Montgomery County was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female student, prosecutors said. Marcus Forte, 40, of Warrington worked as an information-technology employee at Gwynedd-Mercy Academy Elementary in Spring House when he allegedly started touching and inappropriately messaging the girl last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Spring House Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ...
|Dec 3
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|lamb foundation!! DO NOT GO!!!!!! (May '09)
|Nov 28
|Herman levin
|108
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|Montco woman held for trial in ex-husband's sla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|v fosgate
|1
|Review: Apple Family Dentistry (Jul '10)
|Apr '16
|Hope
|23
|Review: Stephano Brothers Real Estate (Aug '08)
|May '14
|Randy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Spring House Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC