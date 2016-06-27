Gwynedd Mercy Academy staffer charged...

Gwynedd Mercy Academy staffer charged with molesting 13-year-old18 minutes ago

Jun 27, 2016 Read more: Philly.com

A former employee of a private elementary school in Montgomery County was charged Monday with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old female student, prosecutors said. Marcus Forte, 40, of Warrington worked as an information-technology employee at Gwynedd-Mercy Academy Elementary in Spring House when he allegedly started touching and inappropriately messaging the girl last fall.

