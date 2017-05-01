Threat of disputed sinkhole closes Palace Grand in Spring Hill
The Palace Grand, a local venue for corporate and social events, as well as one-night shows, has been temporarily shut down. And that has led to some frantic coordinating on the part of the owners, who have to find new venues for some events because the property has been deemed unsafe.
