Story of Patsy Cline brought to life at Stage West
Kerri Lalane, left, plays the role of Patsy, and Emily Nettnin the role of Louise, in Always ... Patsy Cline at Stage West Community Playhouse in Spring Hill. Stage West Community Playhouse will wrap up its 2016-17 season with Always ... Patsy Cline , a musical based on the true story of the late country singer's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger.
