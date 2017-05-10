Story of Patsy Cline brought to life ...

Story of Patsy Cline brought to life at Stage West

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Kerri Lalane, left, plays the role of Patsy, and Emily Nettnin the role of Louise, in Always ... Patsy Cline at Stage West Community Playhouse in Spring Hill. Stage West Community Playhouse will wrap up its 2016-17 season with Always ... Patsy Cline , a musical based on the true story of the late country singer's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 3 hr anonymous 2,753
The Sound of Music 19 hr silent SCREAMS 9
next --- you will end your end May 8 silent SCREAMS 3
may the 4th of May g o on it's way May 4 not a lot 1
Moving to flordia May 1 Localstdboy 6
Who is Bostin Loyd? Apr 30 xxx 2
LOST are ANONYMOUS & PLUS ONE Apr 28 who but a reader 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Hernando County was issued at May 11 at 2:50AM EDT

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC