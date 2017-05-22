Outline of area that will require sep...

Outline of area that will require septic to sewer conversions. May 2, 2017 Workshop packet

Monday May 15 Read more: Hernando Sun

On the 2nd of May, a workshop was held to discuss Hernando county's conversion from septic to sewer systems within the Weeki Wachee springshed. As mentioned by Utilities Director Gordon Onderdonk, the only reason this conversion is taking place is because the Florida Springs and Aquifer Protection Act of 2016 is requiring it.

