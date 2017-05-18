Hernando mom accused of stealing luxu...

Hernando mom accused of stealing luxury stroller

Friday May 12

A Tampa Bay area mother is accused of using her young daughter to steal a high-end stroller at Disney World, then flip it online. It's the last place you'd expect a mom to steal from other parents, but the search for a suspect led right to Spring Hill after a Disney surveillance photo went viral.

