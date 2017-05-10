Hernando man wakes up to a flare-gun ...

Hernando man wakes up to a flare-gun shot through his window, teen faces charges

Friday May 12 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

An 18-year-old was arrested on Friday morning after police say he shot a flare gun into the home of a sleeping man. Brooksville police said Jachob Hollenbeck of Spring Hill was in his car on Garden Street with a flare gun when a man awoke to a burning projectile that shattered his window.

