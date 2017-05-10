Hernando Briefs for May 12

Hernando Briefs for May 12

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Office has announced voter registration and outreach events for May. Those attending may register to vote, change political parties, request a vote-by-mail ballot or update address and signature. a 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16, Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St., south of Brooksville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
altho unnamed i must speek 2 hr Pauly 2
Moving to flordia 2 hr Pauly 7
Do we have a real person as leader - Heck No! 18 hr AN EVALUATOR 1
Hmmm (Jan '15) 23 hr M48Tank 2,772
one two tree May 12 GO WITH HE TRIES 1
The Sound of Music May 10 silent SCREAMS 9
next --- you will end your end May 8 silent SCREAMS 3
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,030 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC