Hernando Briefs for May 12
The Hernando County Supervisor of Elections Office has announced voter registration and outreach events for May. Those attending may register to vote, change political parties, request a vote-by-mail ballot or update address and signature. a 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16, Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St., south of Brooksville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|altho unnamed i must speek
|2 hr
|Pauly
|2
|Moving to flordia
|2 hr
|Pauly
|7
|Do we have a real person as leader - Heck No!
|18 hr
|AN EVALUATOR
|1
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|23 hr
|M48Tank
|2,772
|one two tree
|May 12
|GO WITH HE TRIES
|1
|The Sound of Music
|May 10
|silent SCREAMS
|9
|next --- you will end your end
|May 8
|silent SCREAMS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC