Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School, Spring Hill, Florida
Teachers in the science department at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School in Spring Hill, Florida, were looking for ways to cultivate innovative thinking and to incorporate concepts being taught in classrooms, and then ways to apply those skills to real-world problems. Partnering with e-NABLE Community, Bishop McLaughlin's STREAM Club created 3D Printing: Service to our Community, a program that uses 3D printers to generate prosthetic hands for children with limited upper-limb mobility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
