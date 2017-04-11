Teacher fired
A Florida middle school teacher was fired after giving her students an assignment that asked them how comfortable they are being around people from different ethnic groups and backgrounds. The assignment begins with the title, "How Comfortable Am I?" Then follows a list of 41 scenarios that students at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, Fla., are asked to rate based on how comfortable or uncomfortable those situations make them feel.
