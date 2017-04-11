Teacher fired

Teacher fired

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

A Florida middle school teacher was fired after giving her students an assignment that asked them how comfortable they are being around people from different ethnic groups and backgrounds. The assignment begins with the title, "How Comfortable Am I?" Then follows a list of 41 scenarios that students at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, Fla., are asked to rate based on how comfortable or uncomfortable those situations make them feel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 7 hr jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 2,690
posts needed >>>> now! Tue jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 1
hello....say something.....everyone silent Mon jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 5
once more ----- lawless Apr 9 jjjjjj 1
name local which draws TOPICS Apr 8 jjjjjj 1
tis saturday and ZERO Apr 8 jjjjjj 1
SPRING HILLers Over Age 82 -- YOU! Apr 7 jjjjjj 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC