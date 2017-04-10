Teacher fired for "inappropriate" tes...

Teacher fired for "inappropriate" test asking kids about LGBT+ acceptance

The newly-hired teacher gave the 'How Comfortable Am I?' assignment to her class at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, Florida in an attempt to teach them about accepting people's differences. Students were asked to say how comfortable they would be in a variety of situations, including being approached by a group of young black men, sharing a room with a Jewish person, or being invited to a gay bar.

