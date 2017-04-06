Teacher asked middle schoolers about comfort level around gays, minorities
A teacher in Florida is out of a job after giving students an assignment asking them how they feel interacting with students of different races or groups - including young black men, fundamental Christians, Jewish roommates and transsexuals. The assignment - "How Comfortable Am I?" - was given to students at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, asking them to rate on a scale of 1 through 4 how content they would feel in various situations like being in a gay bar or dealing with a panhandling homeless man.
