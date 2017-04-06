Teacher asked middle schoolers about ...

Teacher asked middle schoolers about comfort level around gays, minorities

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: New York Post

A teacher in Florida is out of a job after giving students an assignment asking them how they feel interacting with students of different races or groups - including young black men, fundamental Christians, Jewish roommates and transsexuals. The assignment - "How Comfortable Am I?" - was given to students at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill, asking them to rate on a scale of 1 through 4 how content they would feel in various situations like being in a gay bar or dealing with a panhandling homeless man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
posts needed >>>> now! 3 hr jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 1
Hmmm (Jan '15) 21 hr jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 2,688
hello....say something.....everyone silent Mon jjjjjj iiiii iiii... 5
once more ----- lawless Sun jjjjjj 1
name local which draws TOPICS Apr 8 jjjjjj 1
tis saturday and ZERO Apr 8 jjjjjj 1
SPRING HILLers Over Age 82 -- YOU! Apr 7 jjjjjj 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC