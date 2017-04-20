Report faults pilot for 2015 fatal Sp...

Report faults pilot for 2015 fatal Spring Hill plane crash

A 2015 plane crash that killed an Odessa pilot and left wreckage strewn across the back yard of a Spring Hill home was caused by pilot error, the National Transportation Safety Board ruled in a report last week. The NTSB, which investigates transportation accidents, found that Cohen failed "to maintain a stabilized instrument approach" into Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, "which resulted in a loss of control."

