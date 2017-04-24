Potential brewery location on Spring ...

Potential brewery location on Spring HIll Drive

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Hernando Sun

In an attempt to rezone the available commercial land to build a small brewery with a tavern, a petition was put before the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 10th. The requested parcel would only total about 2,100 square feet and includes an abandoned gas station with a car wash facility- which is planned to house the equipment needed to brew the beers they will be serving.

