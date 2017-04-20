One dead after Saturday morning altercation in Spring Hill
Deputies on Monday were continuing to investigate the Saturday morning death of a 25-year-old man after some sort of altercation with another person, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Details about the altercation that left Christopher Coleman dead were scarce.
