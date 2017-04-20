One dead after Saturday morning alter...

One dead after Saturday morning altercation in Spring Hill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Deputies on Monday were continuing to investigate the Saturday morning death of a 25-year-old man after some sort of altercation with another person, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Details about the altercation that left Christopher Coleman dead were scarce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what say you 13 hr left behind 1
needed posters who |||||||||||||||||| Apr 3 THUS WE SAY - OOPS 1
Hmmm (Jan '15) Apr 3 THUS WE SAY - OOPS 2,686
DONALD _ DUCK now before the MISTAKE Apr 2 bitten by flea 1
another 24 and not a post in any hour Apr 1 bitten by flea 1
SPRING HILLers have QUIT Mar 31 just me 1
the presidents son-law & girl--- dog walkers Mar 30 just me 3
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,027 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC