News 37 mins ago 9:26 a.m.Man dies after crash in Spring Hill

Man dies after crash in Spring Hill

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that James Pierce, 66, was driving his Chevy Cobalt northbound on Mariner Boulevard when his car traveled into the southbound lane and collided with a Nissan Sentra driven by Trevor Caggliano, 22, of Spring Hill around 12:03 a.m. Caggliano suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to Bayfront Health Spring HIll for treatment.

