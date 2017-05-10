Local Business gives to People Helping People
Frances Kirkpatrick of Sonny's BBQ in Spring Hill, gives Ron Van Matre, Executive Director of People Helping People in Hernando County, a check for nearly $1,400.
Read more at Hernando Sun.
