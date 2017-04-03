Hernando moves toward short- and long...

Hernando moves toward short- and long-term solutions to government space needs

19 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The Hernando County Commission this week gave tentative approval to a series of county office shuffles that will provide short-term relief to crowded conditions while a long-term solution is considered. Commissioners will formally approve leases and other details for the short-term plans next month, but also agreed to allow County Administrator Len Sossamon to begin work with the county's financial experts to come up with options to pay for new construction - with a price tag that could reach $100 million, based on a long-term solution being recommended by a consultant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

