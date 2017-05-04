HCSO Arrest Summaries 4/5 - 4/9/17

HCSO Arrest Summaries 4/5 - 4/9/17

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Hernando Sun

STRATYCHUCK, ANTHONY LEE YOB 1970 Arrested 04/05/2017 At 23:05 Charges: POSS OF CRACK COCAINE Arrest Location 1795 E JEFFERSON ST, BROOKSVILLE, FL, 34601 U.S. Citizen Excerpt: "While conducting a search incident to arrest on unrelated charge the defendant, Anthony Stratychuck, was found to be in possession of a baggie containing multiple small white rock substances and a receipt that had two small white rock like substances wrapped up in it in his left cargo pocket, which weighed a total of 1.2 grams using OHAUS scale serial number 23392. A NARCO 7604 test came back positive for Cocaine.

Spring Hill, FL

