HCSO Arrest Summaries 3/21 - 3/26/17

GADSON, CASSANDRA RENEE YOB: 1992 Charges: Retail Theft Arrested on 3/21/17 13:49 at 6172 Commercial Way Arrest Summary Excerpt: "On 03-21-17, responded to the Family Dollar, located at 4075 Deltona Boulevard in reference to a retail theft. Upon arrival contact was made with store manager, Jacqueline Montgomery, who advised the defendant set off the security alarm at the front of the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.