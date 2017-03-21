HCSO Arrest Summaries 3/21 - 3/26/17

HCSO Arrest Summaries 3/21 - 3/26/17

GADSON, CASSANDRA RENEE YOB: 1992 Charges: Retail Theft Arrested on 3/21/17 13:49 at 6172 Commercial Way Arrest Summary Excerpt: "On 03-21-17, responded to the Family Dollar, located at 4075 Deltona Boulevard in reference to a retail theft. Upon arrival contact was made with store manager, Jacqueline Montgomery, who advised the defendant set off the security alarm at the front of the store.

