Having a plan is key to helping new b...

Having a plan is key to helping new businesses avoid failure

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Generally, 80 percent of small businesses fail in their first five years. Empty storefronts staring darkly from numerous commercial plazas in Hernando County support the national statistic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hello....say something.....everyone silent 2 hr jjjjjj 4
once more ----- lawless 21 hr jjjjjj 1
name local which draws TOPICS Sat jjjjjj 1
tis saturday and ZERO Sat jjjjjj 1
SPRING HILLers Over Age 82 -- YOU! Apr 7 jjjjjj 1
message number 707 Apr 7 jjjjjj 1
lost lost on the way to....... Apr 6 left behind 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC