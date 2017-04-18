FHP seeks hit-and-run driver who inju...

FHP seeks hit-and-run driver who injured Hudson woman in Spring Hill crash

Friday Apr 14

A hit-and-run driver struck a Hudson woman's car early Friday morning in Spring Hill before running from the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 4:21 a.m., Brittany Metcalfe, 29, was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 westbound on County Line Road as a man drove eastbound in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, approaching Truce Circle, troopers said.

Spring Hill, FL

