Crime 44 mins ago 4:01 p.m.Spring Hill family busted on drug charges

Five members of a Spring Hill family was busted on drug charges when their home was raided by Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies this week. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 2170 Danforth Road after a months-long investigation.

