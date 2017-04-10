Churches to celebrate Easter with worship services, fun activities
Lake Lindsey United Methodist Church will host its third Easter sunrise service, conducted by the Rev. H. Carol Roberts, on the grounds of Chinsegut Hill at 7 a.m. April 16. Here, the congregation listens during the 2016 service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|2,703
|posts needed >>>> now!
|Apr 11
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|1
|hello....say something.....everyone silent
|Apr 10
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|5
|once more ----- lawless
|Apr 9
|jjjjjj
|1
|name local which draws TOPICS
|Apr 8
|jjjjjj
|1
|tis saturday and ZERO
|Apr 8
|jjjjjj
|1
|SPRING HILLers Over Age 82 -- YOU!
|Apr 7
|jjjjjj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC