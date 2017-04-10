Brewery, tavern at Spring Hill Drive ...

Brewery, tavern at Spring Hill Drive and Barclay Avenue gain initial approval

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Plans for a small-scale brewery and tavern at Spring Hill Drive and Barclay Avenue got a boost this week when the Hernando County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend to the County Commission that the property be rezoned. Applicant David Peitzman, a teacher who formerly worked at Marker 48 Brewing in Spring Hill, told planning commission members that he had been brewing for about seven years and found the site at the northwest corner of Spring Hill and Barclay - a storefront and a former carwash - to be perfect for his new venture.

