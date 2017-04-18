'Always a Bridesmaid' opens April 20 at Stage West

The comedic romp Always a Bridesmaid opens at 7:30 p.m. April 20 on the Forum stage at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Four high school best friends - Monette, Libby Ruth, Charlie and Deedra - vow to serve as bridesmaids in each others' weddings, no matter what.

