'Always a Bridesmaid' opens April 20 at Stage West
The comedic romp Always a Bridesmaid opens at 7:30 p.m. April 20 on the Forum stage at Stage West Community Playhouse, 8390 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Four high school best friends - Monette, Libby Ruth, Charlie and Deedra - vow to serve as bridesmaids in each others' weddings, no matter what.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 days with but 1 try at a post
|12 hr
|comment please - ...
|1
|and now NOTHING - ------
|17 hr
|comment please
|1
|comment please
|Apr 17
|comment please
|1
|WEE are WE, and WE are really HE who is
|Apr 17
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|1
|lost
|Apr 17
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|1
|sad no more will I ........
|Apr 16
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|1
|I POST ALL ALONE who are you
|Apr 16
|jjjjjj iiiii iiii...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC