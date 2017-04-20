2017 Foundations of Life Walk for Life - On the...

2017 Foundations of Life Walk for Lif...

The Foundations of Life Pregnancy Center is hosting our 2nd Annual Walk for Life - on the Bay. This is a "Your Choice" Walk / Run of 1 mile, 2 miles, and 5K on the Courtney Campbell Trail at the Ben T. Davis Beach between Tampa and Clearwater on Saturday, April 8th.

