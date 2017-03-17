Weekend Previews for Friday March 17, 2017

The 4th Annual Eat Your Words: Edible Book Contest will take place on Saturday, March 18 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Spring Hill Branch Library, located at 9220 Spring Hill Drive. Use your imagination to create an edible book, an edible work of art based on a book, author, or anything else book-related.

