Spring Hill native receives Phil Royal Scholarship
Nature Coast Tech Alum and Spring Hill native, Cristian Miller, 20, was bestowed a high honor on February 22. He was the recipient of the first Key Center Phil Royal Law Enforcement Academy Community Service Scholarship to Withlacoochee Technical College. The Key Center serves individuals with developmental disabilities and Phil Royal served on the Board of Directors for 19 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
