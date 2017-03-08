Spring Hill native receives Phil Roya...

Spring Hill native receives Phil Royal Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Hernando Sun

Nature Coast Tech Alum and Spring Hill native, Cristian Miller, 20, was bestowed a high honor on February 22. He was the recipient of the first Key Center Phil Royal Law Enforcement Academy Community Service Scholarship to Withlacoochee Technical College. The Key Center serves individuals with developmental disabilities and Phil Royal served on the Board of Directors for 19 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
enough 1 hr enough 1
and a story to tell iin 2020 about 2017 1 hr TIGHT 1
i fled state pen 3 hr TIGHT 1
why bye......? 6 hr TIGHT 1
BYE to spring hill florda TOPIX 9 hr TIGHT 1
ding dong round of power Tue TIGHT 1
Swingers in Spring hill (May '09) Tue TIGHT 45
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC