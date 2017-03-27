News 38 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Tampa motor...

News 38 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Tampa motorcyclist killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A 73-year-old Tampa motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. About 6:45 a.m., a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Justin J. Howard, 29, of Spring Hill was traveling east on State Road 52 to the east of Ehren Cutoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the presidents son-law & girl--- dog walkers 4 hr NOTED BY A FEDEE 1
PRIVACY on internet there ain;t NONE 11 hr please answer 6
Two license plates on one car (Jul '09) Tue in debt 18
and then the hours passed, alas .... Mar 27 vvvvv 1
what is who is when is why is Mar 27 vvvvv 1
should we expect ----- reality ? Mar 26 I NEED HELP 3
topics - why list anything = never a post Mar 21 hmmm hmmm hmmm 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC