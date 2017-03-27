News 38 mins ago 6:01 p.m.Tampa motorcyclist killed in crash

A 73-year-old Tampa motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. About 6:45 a.m., a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Justin J. Howard, 29, of Spring Hill was traveling east on State Road 52 to the east of Ehren Cutoff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.