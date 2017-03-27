News 34 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Sheriff: M...

News 34 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Sheriff: Man arrested after killing girlfriend's 9-week-old kitten

Monday Mar 27

A man was arrested Sunday after deputies say he assaulted his girlfriend and killed her 9-week-old cat in Spring Hill. Jacob Paul Powell, 34, was charged with domestic battery and animal cruelty after Powell pushed his girlfriend against the wall and grabbed her wrists and ankles at their home on Deborah Drive, according to an arrest report.

