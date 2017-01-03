HCSO Arrest Summaries 3/1 - 3/5/17
DOIG, SABRINA YOB 1977 Marks: Virgin Mary Arrested 03/01/2017 at 4401 COMMERCIAL WAY, SPRING HILL, FL, 34606 Charges: GRAND THEFT Excerpt: "On 03/01/2017, the defendant Sabrina Doig was observed by Loss Prevention standing near the electronic section inside of the Target, located at 4401 Commercial Way. The defendant placed four televisions into her shopping cart along with a white tank top with a total price of $1593.80, then pushed the cart to the front of the store.
