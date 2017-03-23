Florida teacher accused of sexual relationship with underage student...
A 34-year-old female teacher at a Florida high school faces jail time over an alleged sexual relationship with a male student. WFTS reported that Valerie Michelle Valvo, a teacher at Central High School in Brooksville, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student younger than 17. Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received information about the relationship and interviewed the student.
