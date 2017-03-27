Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man batte...

Deputies: Drunk Spring Hill man battered woman, killed her kitten

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WFLA

A Hernando County man is facing charges, accused of battering a woman, smashing her cell phone and killing her kitten. More than 10,000 packages of baby bibs are being recalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
needed posters who |||||||||||||||||| 4 hr THUS WE SAY - OOPS 1
Hmmm (Jan '15) 5 hr THUS WE SAY - OOPS 2,686
DONALD _ DUCK now before the MISTAKE Sun bitten by flea 1
another 24 and not a post in any hour Sat bitten by flea 1
SPRING HILLers have QUIT Mar 31 just me 1
the presidents son-law & girl--- dog walkers Mar 30 just me 3
and then the hours passed, alas .... Mar 30 just me who is thee 3
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC