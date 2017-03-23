Dep. fired for 'shocking, embarrassing' actions
According to HCSO, Deputy Jeffrey Lamondra, a 10-year veteran of the agency, was terminated Monday based on failing to properly help during a call for service involving an elderly person. Two concerned citizens called HCSO on Feb. 12 to report a 60-year-old man wondering shirtless and carrying a catheter bag along Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.
