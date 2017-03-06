Crime 39 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Suspect ar...

Crime 39 mins ago 5:21 p.m.Suspect arrested for Brookville bomb threat

Thursday Mar 2

Hernando County Sheriff's detectives arrested Aaron James Sanders, 32, of Spring Hill for planting a fake bomb at the Oak Hill Pharmacy. The Citrus County bomb squad checked out a suspicious package left by a suspect after a botched robbery on February 28, 2017.

