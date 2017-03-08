Crime 26 mins ago 6:06 p.m.Hernando m...

Crime 26 mins ago 6:06 p.m.Hernando men accused of sexually assaulting woman

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

About 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area near Northcliffe Baptist Church in Spring Hill after a woman was found in distress in a field. Then at 4:52 a.m., a 911 call was received from nearby Best Cleaners & Laundry, 4325 Lamison Ave., about a possible burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
enough 10 hr enough 1
and a story to tell iin 2020 about 2017 10 hr TIGHT 1
i fled state pen 12 hr TIGHT 1
why bye......? 15 hr TIGHT 1
BYE to spring hill florda TOPIX 18 hr TIGHT 1
ding dong round of power Tue TIGHT 1
Swingers in Spring hill (May '09) Tue TIGHT 45
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC