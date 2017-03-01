Congressman Daniel Webster presents U...

Congressman Daniel Webster presents US flag to Alzheimer's Family Organization

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Hernando Sun

On February 22, Congressman Daniel Webster presented a U.S. flag to the Alzheimer's Family Organization. The ceremony took place at their office in Spring Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers in Spring hill (May '09) 4 hr closed this deads... 43
DJT Welcome to Florida Sat shut yourr face 4
me got no name --- Give me a ______________ Sat who be me 1
NOT ANYTHING IMPORTANT --- ONLY MAKE A TALE of Fri anonymous 2
why is none but he a fool Mar 1 VVVVVVXXXXX 1
LOST is LOST |-|-| Feb 28 VVVVVVXXXXX 1
and then there were 1 Feb 27 x xx xxx xxxx 2
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC