Arrest Summaries

DOIG, SABRINA YOB 1977 Marks: Virgin Mary Arrested 03/01/2017 at 4401 COMMERCIAL WAY, SPRING HILL, FL, 34606 Charges: GRAND THEFT Dotson, Lindsey Lee YOB: 1984 Arrested on 1/13/2017 on Indian Trail Road in Weeki Wachee Identifying marks: Rose band tattoo on left ankle Charges: 1 ct possession of a controlled substance, 1 ct trespass in structure/convey Freeman, Tanya Lynn YOB: 1976 Arrested 12/30/16 on Thunderbird Ave and Hiawatha Pkwy in Spring Hill Charges Poss Methamphetamine, Poss Marijuana, Poss of Drug Paraphernalia Officer pulled over a Chevy Impala and driver agreed to a search of the vehicle and found the above items.

