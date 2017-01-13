Arrest Summaries
DOIG, SABRINA YOB 1977 Marks: Virgin Mary Arrested 03/01/2017 at 4401 COMMERCIAL WAY, SPRING HILL, FL, 34606 Charges: GRAND THEFT Dotson, Lindsey Lee YOB: 1984 Arrested on 1/13/2017 on Indian Trail Road in Weeki Wachee Identifying marks: Rose band tattoo on left ankle Charges: 1 ct possession of a controlled substance, 1 ct trespass in structure/convey Freeman, Tanya Lynn YOB: 1976 Arrested 12/30/16 on Thunderbird Ave and Hiawatha Pkwy in Spring Hill Charges Poss Methamphetamine, Poss Marijuana, Poss of Drug Paraphernalia Officer pulled over a Chevy Impala and driver agreed to a search of the vehicle and found the above items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|one of a kind
|2,650
|topics - why list anything = never a post
|Tue
|hmmm hmmm hmmm
|1
|is He really The Man......POTUS?
|Mon
|hmmm hmmm hmmm
|1
|hmmm follows hmmm - yes no
|Mon
|hmmm hmmm hmmm
|1
|zero is what potus now is
|Mar 19
|lost in a dark place
|1
|check out lazy hill.....
|Mar 17
|spring and fall i
|1
|end is here - das ende
|Mar 12
|gone is done
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC