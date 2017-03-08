2 men arrested in sexual battery/robbery cases
On March 7, deputies responded to the area of Northcliffe Baptist Church in Spring Hill. Someone said they saw a man running from the area and a woman in distress in a nearby field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sad you be, one named ANONYMOUS
|4 hr
|really only left...
|1
|a l a s ---- o u c h
|7 hr
|lass from S H DRIVE
|1
|not a single post - shucks
|7 hr
|fri morn
|1
|Christine Lynn Blanchard
|Thu
|Bill
|2
|enough
|Wed
|enough
|1
|and a story to tell iin 2020 about 2017
|Wed
|TIGHT
|1
|i fled state pen
|Mar 8
|TIGHT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC