Watch the Moon Make a Pass at Earth's...

Watch the Moon Make a Pass at Earth's Shadow, Then Kiss Regulus This Valentine's Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Universe Today

In the southern hemisphere this weekend in the 'Land of Oz?' Are you missing out on the passage of Comet 45/P Honda-Mrkos-PajduA A kovA , and the penumbral lunar eclipse ? Fear not, there's an astronomical event designed just for you, as the Moon occults the bright star Regulus on the evening of Saturday, January 11th. The entire event is custom made for the continent of Australia and New Zealand, occurring under dark skies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spring Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hmmm (Jan '15) 21 min noted 2,575
are there folk in Hernando or have they fled, why Thu Run262 2
tell us..... does anyone read this ? Thu Run262 4
stop, YES STOP ACCEPTING LIES from "HE WHO"our ... Feb 6 lied to by He Who 1
try cry moan groan and you will find Feb 6 heading into 1
TIRED......game over......y tu? Feb 5 hmmm 1
may i have this dance? Feb 5 hmmm 1
See all Spring Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spring Hill Forum Now

Spring Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spring Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Spring Hill, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC