Watch the Moon Make a Pass at Earth's Shadow, Then Kiss Regulus This Valentine's Weekend

In the southern hemisphere this weekend in the 'Land of Oz?' Are you missing out on the passage of Comet 45/P Honda-Mrkos-PajduA A kovA , and the penumbral lunar eclipse ? Fear not, there's an astronomical event designed just for you, as the Moon occults the bright star Regulus on the evening of Saturday, January 11th. The entire event is custom made for the continent of Australia and New Zealand, occurring under dark skies.

