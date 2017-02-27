News 30 mins ago 9:18 p.m.Motorcyclist killed in Hernando crash
A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday afternoon near Hernando Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a 2006 Yamaha ridden by Jerry J. Hollinger, of Spring Hill, was southbound on Shoal Line Boulevard south of Osowaw Boulevard when for unknown reasons went onto the shoulder of the road.
