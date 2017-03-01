Man threatens vets, deputies with sho...

Man threatens vets, deputies with shotgun

Monday Feb 27 Read more: ABC Action News

Hernando County deputies arrested a man after pointing a shotgun at two Spring Hill veterans, then threatening to kill multiple law enforcement officers. Deputies responded Saturday afternoon to the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard regarding a possible road rage incident.

