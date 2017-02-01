Largest heroin bust in Hernando histo...

Largest heroin bust in Hernando history comes with image of Donald Trump

One pile of wax paper envelops that contained individually wrapped doses of heroin bore the name of El Chapo, the infamous Mexican drug lord. Yet another pile, though, had the name and likeness of President Donald Trump - a joke Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi didn't think was funny.

