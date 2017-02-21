Hernando Vendors for Feb. 17

Hernando Vendors for Feb. 17

Thursday Feb 16

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include entertainment at the gazebo, bake sales, a silent auction, games, vendors along the Good Neighbor Trail, demonstrations, re-enactors and other activities. Vendor spaces are $30.

