HCSO Arrest Summaries 2/3 - 2/10/17
NASCHAK, ANDREA YOB 1967 Charges: BATTERY 1 ct Arrest Location LAMPLIGHTER ST, SPRING HILL Excerpt: "On 02/03/2017 I responded to 7261 Lamplighter Street in reference to a battery. Upon arrival contact was made with Andrea Naschak, the defendant, who advised that she had slapped her roommate, Christy S. The defendant further advised that she slapped her roommate due to her not helping clean the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hernando Sun.
Add your comments below
Spring Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hmmm (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|done
|2,587
|ONCE WE WERE TRULY FREE -- now - OUCH
|Tue
|numbered not
|1
|BITTEN BY A PUPPY .....named DONNYE
|Feb 19
|OH but
|1
|are there folk in Hernando or have they fled, why
|Feb 16
|Run262
|2
|tell us..... does anyone read this ?
|Feb 16
|Run262
|4
|stop, YES STOP ACCEPTING LIES from "HE WHO"our ...
|Feb 6
|lied to by He Who
|1
|try cry moan groan and you will find
|Feb 6
|heading into
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spring Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC